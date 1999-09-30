Four Rules for Great Experiences

Mark Hurst is a man on a mission: to eradicate agonizing customer experiences from the Web. After leaving Yoyodyne Entertainment, a pioneering Internet marketing company, Hurst began writing a series of cranky (but dead-on) critiques of popular commercial Web sites, including Amazon.com, CDNow, Dell Online, and Microsoft Expedia. To his amazement, many of these sites began taking his advice.

Today, Hurst, 26, is president of Creative Good Inc., an e-commerce consulting firm based in New York City that works with clients such as Gateway 2000, Time Inc. New Media, Travelocity, and American Express. Last February, Phil Terry, 33, formerly the manager of new media at McKinsey & Co., signed on as Creative Good’s CEO.

In an interview with Net Company, Hurst and Terry offered advice on how to deliver compelling online experiences — and on how to avoid what they call “showstopper problems.”

You are not the customer.

“The people who shop on the Web are different from the people who create Web sites,” says Terry. “Web developers know the difference between Java and JavaScript, and they like downloading plug-ins. Customers come to a site and say, ‘When do I get my plane ticket?’ “

Seek and ye shall (rarely) find.

Too many sites operate with search engines that just don’t do the job. Either they can’t handle long queries (like “blue ralph lauren blazer”), or they generate page after page of irrelevant results. “When you go to drugstore.com and you type in ‘Tylenol,’ ” says Hurst, “the search engine comes back with six pages of search results.” That’s a great way to give your customer a headache.