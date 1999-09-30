Real-Time Zero Time

Some phrases have a way of insinuating themselves into the lexicon of the new economy. (Consider, for instance, “fast company.”) A quick search of the Web — it took us, well, zero time — turned up the following list of products and services that feature “time zero” or “zero time” in their name.

Polaroid Time-Zero Film (www.teamphoto.com/polatimezero.htm) Polaroid offers Time-Zero Film.

Among the film’s attributes: “Medium speed, medium contrast, integral film for high definition instant color prints.”

Time Zero Corp. (www.timezero.com)

According to its Web page, “Time Zero Corporation was founded in 1970 to provide a ‘turnkey’ service to the electronic industry as a sophisticated manufacturer of electronic assemblies.”

Zero Downtime (www.softwareontime.com)

Launched in 1996 by two “I.S. individuals,” Zero Downtime is a software company that “provides quality personalized service without the mega price that usually comes with it.”