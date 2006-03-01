Good Calls and Bad Calls from Our First 10 Years

“At one point, NBC news anchor Tom Brokaw kids Bezos, whose company turned a modest profit one quarter, a while back: ‘Jeff,’ he asks, ‘how do you spell profit?’ Without missing a beat, Bezos says, ‘p-r-o-p-h-e-t.’ ”

“First came the aristocracy, an elite based on bloodline. Then came the meritocracy, an elite based on academic achievement. Next will be what I’d call an ‘artocracy,’ an elite based on mastery of visual arts, music, and drama.”

“Increasingly, though, the new economy is also about economic inequality, rampant opportunism in the marketplace, and a troubling disconnect between unreal financial rewards and any individual’s real contribution and effort.”

“The most important corporate resource over the next 20 years will be talent: smart, sophisticated businesspeople who are technologically literate, globally astute, and operationally agile.”