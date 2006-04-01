Double or Nothing?

Paper Beats Pebl The Pebl falls prey to the economics: Typically, it costs $20 million to develop a new product and another $200 million to launch it globally. That’s why a product’s life cycle is four years or, more often, four months.

Scissors Beats Paper Moto’s play–phones as fashion statements–gets cut short when consumers fail to embrace the Pebl and tire of the Razr derivatives, shredding Motorola’s recent sales growth and leaving it between a rock and a hard place.