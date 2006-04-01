From the Department of Office Tomfoolery Watercooler loves vapid diversion as much as the next cubicle dweller. But we don’t feel the need to stoop to preproduced, wacky “office” nonsense to get people’s attention. If you’re buying Pimp My Cubicle, out this month from Running Press, or the new line of office-related junk from stationery company Knock Knock (www.knockknock.biz), your desperation to get people to talk to you is more naked than Milton’s from Office Space. We know it’s awful tempting to put an overworked and underpaid nameplate on your desk, but please, have some self-respect. Of course, in the last half-hour, every visitor to Watercooler world headquarters has felt compelled to mention the Pimp box on our desk, so it’s possible that you’ll be getting one of these as your birthday “gag” gift from the team in lieu of a cake party.