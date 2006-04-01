Prophet Among Pinstripes

The speaker wore his usual uniform of a faded black Timberland sweatshirt and jeans; his London audience was all tailored suits and double-cuffed shirts. But as James Montier finished explaining why money shouldn’t be equated with happiness, the equity and bond traders rose to their feet in applause.

“I don’t think they heard much beyond rule 3,” Montier quipped afterward. Rule 3 of his 10 for achieving sustainable happiness is, “Have sex.”

Montier is an economist and global equity strategist at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, a German-owned investment bank. But rather than dwell in analyses of emerging markets and asset allocation, this 34-year-old maverick lectures London’s big money traders and fund managers on spending their bonuses scuba diving or walking Peru’s Machu Picchu instead of buying a Ferrari.

In fact, Montier flirts regularly with financial heresy. In one of his 40 research notes last year, he argued that investors with more data are not necessarily better off–we have only so much capacity to process information. In another, he claimed that analysts shouldn’t bother meeting with execs at the companies they cover since analysts only ask questions that encourage the answers they want to hear.

After studying traditional economics, Montier took banking jobs in London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. He began mining behavioral economics–then an emerging discipline at the nexus of economics and psychology–to explain investors’ irrational behavior during the dotcom boom. He became intrigued by the role of human emotions in markets where prices were moved as much by psychological factors as by earnings reports.

It was a good career move (and not bad for Dresdner Kleinwort, either): Montier’s synthesis of economic data with leading-edge behavioral research got him named London’s “best global strategist” last year. “Montier has a substantial following because he focuses on things that are fundamentally different from the rest of the stuff I get in my inbox,” says Curt Custard, head of asset allocation at Schroders in London, one of Montier’s clients. “He is next to useless when it comes to telling me what the markets are going to do. But he has been incredibly helpful in leading us through self-critical examination of what drives our internal decision making at Schroders.”

Ready, then, for some self-critical examination of your own? Here, Montier lays down five laws about investing bias, evolution, and true happiness.