Editor’s Letter

Like many of our readers, I can remember exactly when and where I first set eyes on a copy of Fast Company .

I was toiling in the bowels of a rival magazine when the debut issue of Fast Company made the rounds at our offices.

I have to admit, I was baffled. This magazine–this noisy, colorful, loose-limbed, and passionate thing–represented such a departure from business-magazines-as-usual that I lacked even the language to frame it. Several months later, my boss, a brilliant editor, asked me what I thought of Fast Company . We both ended up shaking our heads and laughing.

We didn’t laugh for long.

Like everyone else in our trade, we watched Fast Company ‘s meteoric rise with a mixture of envy and wonder. It was clear that the minds behind this magazine understood something that the rest of us, busily chronicling stock performance, strategies for boosting quarterly earnings, and the pronouncements of celebrity CEOs, did not.

What they knew, and what I now know in my bones, is that business is a profoundly optimistic force with the power to change the world. That insight, as powerful today as it was a decade ago, has informed Fast Company ‘s 10th anniversary issue, which you now hold in your hands.