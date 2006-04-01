Lofty Living On the Cheap

So many hotels are so much the same that picking one usually comes down to some notable amenity–some froufrou toiletries in the bathroom, say. The next amenity everyone will be fighting over? High ceilings. Loft-style hotels are the new trend in the hotel business. Starwood’s Aloft concept (9-foot ceilings) and a startup called NYLO (11-foot ceilings!) both are set to debut in 2007. Their targets are the suburbs, airports, and smaller cities currently thick with Residence Inns and Hilton Garden Inns. Room rates are expected to be between $120 and $200 a night.