Hemlines, Online

Who Writes It: Marilyn Kirschner, former senior editor of Harper’s Bazaar, and team

Why You Should Read It: A glimmer of intelligent life in the fashion universe. Kirschner, a respected fixture among A-list fashionistas, brings an independent eye and white-gloved refinement to industry trends, with firsthand reports on runway shows, previews, and exhibits.

Blog: Fashion Schmashion

Who Writes It: Editors at Paper magazine

Why You Should Read It: Paper, which has been dishing out the cutting edge of style since the 1980s, knows what’s cool almost before it happens. Its blog weaves personal anecdotes with commentary on fashion-news staples (e.g., “Scarlett Johansson’s Boob”).

Blog: 360° Fashion