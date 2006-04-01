Hemlines, Online

Blog: Daily Fashion Report
Who Writes It: Marilyn Kirschner, former senior editor of Harper’s Bazaar, and team
Why You Should Read It: A glimmer of intelligent life in the fashion universe. Kirschner, a respected fixture among A-list fashionistas, brings an independent eye and white-gloved refinement to industry trends, with firsthand reports on runway shows, previews, and exhibits.
Blog: Fashion Schmashion
Who Writes It: Editors at Paper magazine
Why You Should Read It: Paper, which has been dishing out the cutting edge of style since the 1980s, knows what’s cool almost before it happens. Its blog weaves personal anecdotes with commentary on fashion-news staples (e.g., “Scarlett Johansson’s Boob”).
Blog: 360° Fashion
Who Writes It: Anina, a tech-savvy top model, and 14 other fashion pros
Why you should read it: Unless you’re into Eurotrash nightlife, the content here may seem vacuous. But the concept is worth checking out. Each “spoke” in the fashion wheel is home to the blog of a distinct industry persona–buyers, agents, etc.–opening windows into an often opaque industry.