For his April Fools’ piece “Can You Hear Me Now?!” performance artist James W. Bailey will blast an email to hundreds of CEOs of now-defunct tech companies. Its contents: a litany of questions about accountability, or lack thereof. The messages will bounce back, but that’s the postmodern point. ( http://jameswbailey.blogspot.com )

April 3

Get the goods on the hot new “masstige” (mass + prestige) market at Harvard Business School’s first Retail and Luxury Goods Conference. Bergdorf Goodman CEO James Gold will keynote, followed by four panels on going luxe. Manolo Blahniks optional. (http://sa.hbs.edu/retail)

April 19

The VCs won’t bite? Check out MIT/Stanford Venture Lab’s forum When Sand Hill Road Says No: Alternative Financing and Bootstrapping at Stanford Business School’s Bishop Auditorium (7 p.m.), where angel investors and successful techpreneurs will dish on funding alternatives. (www.vlab.org)

April 28

At The International Andy Awards, T-shirt-and-blazer-clad creative directors from around the globe will revel in each others’ brilliance. CP+B’s Alex Bogusky hosts the event honoring the most creative ads of 2004 at NYC’s swanky downtown haunt Capitale. (www.andyawards.com)