60 Seconds with Ray Kurzweil

Fast Company: Would you want to be immortal if the opportunity presented itself?

Ray Kurzweil: I think the opportunity is presenting itself. Our mortality is something that should be in our hands. It’s something I want in my hands. I believe we’ll demonstrate a mouse that doesn’t age within about a decade. And we’ll translate that into human therapies.

FC: CEOs will never give up their jobs. There won’t be any succession plans.

Kurzweil: I don’t think we need to kill people off to provide opportunity for new leadership and creativity. The marketplace of ideas and technologies is going to expand — it has for years.

FC: How is society going to support the cost of all those people?

Kurzweil: We’ll be creating a great deal of wealth. Not just in dollars, but also in what one can buy. Go out to 2020: What you can buy in terms of information for a dollar will be quite vast. With nanotechnology, we’ll turn information into a wide range of products — including food — with very inexpensive materials.

FC: Nanofood?