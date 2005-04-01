Your Blog Here!

Who Writes It: Steve Hall, former media director of RDW Group

Why You Should Read It: Reading Adrants is like eating your vegetables and getting dessert, too: Posts include summaries of in-depth consumer privacy studies, comments on new ad spots, and Ashlee Simpson gossip. It’s opinionated, smart, frequently updated, and often sexed up — just as you’d expect from an insider.

Blog: AdLand

Who Writes It: A community Web log, AdLand allows posts from anyone who registers. The site’s proprietress, Ask Waeppling, a freelance art director known on the site as Dabitch, seems to write most often.

Why You Should Read It: The group-blog approach generates a more diverse array of insights and opinions from registered users, called “adgrunts,” who can view and post comments. The well-designed blog, created in 2000, also offers forums and an ad archive, the latter available for a small fee.

Blog: Advertising Lab @ MIT