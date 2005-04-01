CEO See-ya!

Calpine

CEO: Peter Cartwright



Tenure: 20 years

Five-Year Record

Total Shareholder Return*: -82.0%



Peer Index Return*: 33.0%



S&P 500 Index Return*: -15.3%



Total CEO Pay*: $67.1 million

Under founder Cartwright, Calpine thrived as an independent power producer until it fell under the Field of Dreams spell. Build, build, build — but they didn’t come. Since then, it’s been retrenchment, refinancing — and re-disappointing. Add in Cartwright’s option-choked pay program — not to mention a board that includes a paid consultant and that has ignored two shareholder-backed governance proposals — and you’ve got a company where “power glut” has more than one meaning.