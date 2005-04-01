On the Waterfront

Until December 26, Mevan Jayawardena, 25, was an IT analyst at a telecom company. Now he’s building houses for tsunami victims in his native Sri Lanka. Here, he describes his new challenge.

I had come to Sri Lanka for my sister’s wedding when the tsunami struck. Shortly after, a Catholic priest in Kalamulla on Sri Lanka’s west coast phoned, seeking assistance. Two hundred and eighty-six families from a nearby lagoon were crammed into his church’s school buildings. Their homes, their fishing canoes, and their poultry farms had vanished with the water.

The priest had raised funds to buy nearby land and wanted the charity founded by my parents, the Association for Lighting a Candle (AFLAC), to build 20 new homes on the property. Two days later, we toured the proposed land. Even though the government promised replacement housing for tsunami victims, the priest knew we had the wherewithal to act faster.

All this was a long way from my job in Australia, but I felt deeply shaken by the destruction and loss in my country. Two days after the disaster, I had searched a southern beach in vain for the body of my sister’s groomsman, a Harvard-trained World Bank economist. The tsunami didn’t discriminate. From that point on, I couldn’t imagine returning to Melbourne, at least not right away.

Early on, I drove to the south and east of Sri Lanka to survey the damage and to meet with local officials to discuss possible relief projects. By design, those meetings cut across all lines. I found myself conferring with members of Parliament from the ruling and opposition parties, a local women’s development group, international aid agencies, a provincial minister’s aide, Catholic and Buddhist priests, a regional judge, an Air Force commander, members of the German embassy, and ethnic Tamil representatives on the battered east coast.

A common thread in every meeting has been building trust fast. With little time to socialize, an unstated part of beginning partnerships has become gauging our counterparts’ willingness to get things done.

Along the way, I’ve envied international relief groups driving around in their Jeeps, pouring manpower and resources into Sri Lanka. But I’ve also seen that being involved at the local, beneficiary level has enhanced our effectiveness. We can speak and prepare documents in the local languages — Sinhala and Tamil. And we have extensive contacts to help overcome inevitable obstacles that Sri Lankan intransigence poses.