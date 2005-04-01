How Exciting!

Joe Kraus Cofounder and CEO, Jotspot

On some level, starting companies is an addiction. It puts me in what [psychologist and author] Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi describes as the “flow state.”

When I was a freshman in college, I had a scarring experience. It was a summer job duplicating microfiche in a department with three 70-year-old women. I was 19, and it wasn’t fun. After three weeks, I quit and went to work bagging groceries. From that point forward, I wasn’t going to work for anyone again. The next year, I started a T-shirt design company with a friend, and we made $25,000 in one summer. That was awesome. I liked this working-for-yourself thing. I had the entrepreneurial bug.

A startup is always a combination of things that are going extraordinarily well and things that are just terrifying simultaneously.

I take every complaint to heart. When somebody doesn’t like the service, it pains me. I want to know why.

One of the most underappreciated things about startups is the role of luck. Think about what you are up against. Why should you be the one so special as to identify a need nobody’s filling? What makes it likely that you’re going to get money to pursue that idea? And what makes it likely you’re going to build a team to execute on that idea? Truthfully, startups shouldn’t really be possible.

Vinod Khosla, a cofounder of Sun Microsystems, is a mentor. He never wants to focus on what’s going well. He only focuses on things that are going poorly. He has drilled the importance of that into my head, which has caused me to lose a lot of sleep.