Remember Wal-Mart’s holiday season gaffe last year? In an effort to boost margins, the Bentonville behemoth refrained from aggressive post-Thanksgiving price slashing — and customers balked. “They got caught flat-footed,” says Neil Stern, a retail analyst with McMillan Doolittle. “Last year, a woman got trampled over a DVD player. Nobody got trampled this year.”

The retailer quickly adjusted (HUGE DISCOUNTS!) and rescued its December numbers. But — and this isn’t something we say often — most everyone can feel a little of Wal-Mart’s pain. Establish a reputation for great value, top quality, or pulling late-night miracles in time for crucial client meetings, and soon enough, the goalposts move. “Greatness” lasts only as long as someone fails to imagine something better. Inevitably, the exceptional becomes the expected.

Call it the performance paradox: If you deliver, you only qualify to deliver more. Great companies and their employees have always endured this treadmill of expectations. But these days, the brewing forces of technology, productivity, and transparency have accelerated the cycle to breakneck speed.

Just a few of the signs: Impatient investors now hold onto stocks for only one year, on average, down from nearly two years a decade ago. Consumers enjoy lower prices and higher quality for most things they purchase, yet the American Customer Satisfaction Index is slightly lower than it was 10 years ago.

And in what may be the surest sign this issue has arrived on managers’ front burners, two consultants have written a parable-style book about it. “The root behind the paradox is unrealistic, unconstrained expectations,” says Michael Weissman, coauthor of The Paradox of Excellence (Jossey-Bass), set for release in August. “They tend to chase ahead of your ability to perform.”

Just look at what happened to eBay in January. The online auctioneer reported 44% increases in both revenue and operating profits — numbers any CFO could be proud of. But eBay shares dropped 19%. The culprit? A mere penny — the amount by which the company missed analysts’ per-share earnings estimates. The company also slightly lowered guidance for the year to come.

Weissman and coauthor David Mosby believe the solution to managing ever-escalating expectations is all about communications — constantly reinforcing to customers, investors, and others exactly what it is that distinguishes you as valuable. The performance paradox hits hardest, they believe, when companies spend more time courting new business than nurturing long-term relationships, or when they assume that customers will recognize improved performance without some help.