Walking the Talk?

As talking-head fests go, the Council on Competitiveness’s Washington, DC, confab on recapturing America’s innovative edge scored high on the glitz scale. The venue was the swank new Ronald Reagan Building, where President Bush was hosting an economic summit of his own just across the hall. The crowd was VIP-only. Perrier and smoked salmon canapes flowed freely throughout the morning.

Amid the pomp, a slew of heavy hitters from business, academia, and government — everyone from former MIT president Charles Vest to Massachusetts governor Mitt Romney to General Motors CEO Rick Wagoner — settled into oversized chairs to wax insightful on the findings of a 15-month study by the Council’s National Innovation Initiative.

“A nation that was founded on restlessness, the pioneer spirit, exploration, innovative ideas, self-government, and risk taking is now somehow losing its edge at just the wrong time,” IBM chief Sam Palmisano intoned in his opening remarks. “So we committed ourselves to do something about it.”

A stream of similarly profound-sounding but abstract sentiments produced a full five hours of concerned nodding from the sea of balding heads. As one grave observation led to another, though, a disturbing disconnect emerged. While these corporate sages imagined jump-starting American innovation, comforted by one another and the catered buffet, something quite different was going on in the reality of the global economy.

In Beijing, just as Palmisano was opening the event, executives from China’s Lenovo Group Ltd. were wrapping up a meeting with analysts to discuss their acquisition of IBM’s personal-computer division eight days earlier. As Jerry Sanders, cofounder of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., was warning that America “just has to move faster than everyone else,” his company was announcing a deal to develop next-generation flash-memory technology with Taipei-based Macronix International Co. Ltd. Wagoner’s General Motors had just agreed to let Taiwan’s Yulon Motor Co. make cars under GM brands.

All of which made the council’s event and the NII report — despite its 37 precise and considered policy recommendations — seem little more than a grandly staged but perfunctory exercise in lip service. The CEO heavies mouthed the politic words, but their companies showed that today, innovation isn’t bounded by national borders.