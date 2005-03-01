Short Circuit

Circuit City Stores

CEO: W. Alan McCollough Tenure: 5 years

Five-Year Record

Total Shareholder Return*: -50.4%



Peer Index Return*: 12.8%



S&P 500 Index Return*: -15.6%



Total CEO Pay*: $12.2 million

McCollough charged up investors early in fiscal 2004 by revamping Circuit City’s Web site and relocating some poor-performing stores, prompting the retailer’s shares to rally. Then he watched Best Buy eat his lunch (and dinner) with better real estate and more-loyal customers. In January, Circuit City’s stock dropped 8% on news of lousy same-store December sales. Now 26 out of 30 analysts surveyed by Thomson First Call rate it a hold or worse.