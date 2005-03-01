Andy Spade on Branding

The bigger you get, the smaller you should act. Never, ever start thinking like a big company. Otherwise you become corporate, and there’s no interest in that.

Never believe anything you’ve done is successful.



Challenge it every second, every day.

Brand consistency is overrated.



The brand doesn’t have to look the same, but it has to feel the same. An element of newness and surprise is important for any brand.

Brands should have some mystery.



Customers should never understand the whole picture of a brand.

Your people are your product.



They are the vehicle through which everything happens, and they define what you put out.