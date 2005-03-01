Malcolm Gladwell, Nuclear Taco Night, and British rockers the Kills, in one week? Head to Austin for the legendary South by Southwest (SXSW) Interactive Festival, where the digerati brainstorm by day and carouse by night. Stay until the 20th to catch the SXSW Music Festival. ( www.sxsw.com )

March 23

Ever wonder where your pinot noir came from? Catch a screening at New York’s Film Forum of Mondovino, an intoxicating documentary that traces the business of winemaking across three continents, from local growers to multinational conglomerates. No brown paper bags in the theater. (www.filmforum.com)

March 23

Speed-dating isn’t just for desperate singles. Hewlett-Packard and the U.S. Small Business Administration play Cupid for companies and government agencies at Business Matchmaking 2005. Over two days in Nashville, attendees get 15 minutes to fall in love and ink a deal. (www.businessmatchmaking.com)

March 31

Another handheld shootout! Nintendo’s $150 DS was a hot seller during the holidays; by month’s end, Sony promises the U.S. debut of its $199 PlayStation Portable, which offers games, music, and movies with a wide-screen display. (www.playstation.com)