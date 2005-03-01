Speak Easy

You know the feeling: dry mouth, racing heart, quivering voice, and a vocabulary that suddenly doesn’t extend much beyond “umm.” Dread of public speaking is the most common human fear, says Stefan Hofmann, director of the social anxiety program at Boston University’s Center for Anxiety and Related Disorders. “Jerry Seinfeld used to joke that at funerals, most people would rather be the one in the casket than the person giving the eulogy,” he says. But seriously, folks: The paralyzing fear of talking in front of crowds derails plenty of careers. Here’s how to get past it.