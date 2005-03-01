Creature Comforts

On a recent cross-country trip, a couple of coach-trapped sales execs pulled out a Brookstone Picnic Backpack ($100). On one side were supplies such as plates and silverware. On the other, compartments to store food and drinks. They served Bloody Marys, shrimp, and cheese and crackers to everyone in a three-row radius. If that’s too much work, call SkyMeals (866-759-6325) next time you’re traveling through L.A. for gourmet meals delivered to you. Or wait for its expansion to other hubs such as Atlanta this year.

Legroom

Coach is cramped enough. Knee Defender ($14.95) keeps you from losing any more legroom to the guy in front of you who thinks he’s in a dentist’s chair. Lower your tray and slide in these devices to block the seat in front of you from reclining. Considering that airlines have either banned it (Delta, Virgin) or frowned on it (everyone), better assess the person in front of you for the likelihood that he’ll complain (and get a window seat to hide from prying flight-attendant eyes).

Personal care

Travel enough and you might start looking as if you’ve been running for the Ukrainian presidency. The Flight 001 Flight Pak ($28) provides everything you need to freshen up: Evian mister, moisturizer, Burt’s Bees lip balm, moist towelettes, and an array of dental-care stuff, all in a cool slide-lock bag. If you’re a Howard Hughes-level germphobe, check out the Wein personal air purifier ($125), an ionic breath of fresh air you can wear on a necklace.