The Hybridization of Everything

For some people inthe New Economy, the hybridization principle is more than strictly business – it’s personal. Meet three people who’ve become the hybrid. It’s the New Economy merger of work and life, business and art, technology and the humanities.

Conall Ryan

Conall Ryan, chairman of ON Technology, a Cambridge, MA software company founded by Lotus-legend Mitch Kapor, publishes group-scheduling products – and writes hard-boiled mysteries. Except that he’s running behind with Body Surf, his third book, which follows Black Gravity (1985) and House of Cards (1989). It is, well, a scheduling problem. “I have 120 solid pages, with another 70 in an in-between state,” he says. “But I need to take time off to get it finished.”

At the moment, Ryan’s high-tech crime novel is a year late. “I do a lot of writing on the road,” he says, “two hours here, three hours there.” It’s a matter of organizing time. “I lead an incredibly jumbled life,” says Ryan. “My workweek is never shorter than 60 hours. It often turns into 80 hours. The fundamental tension is that by trying to do everything, I will, in the end, wind up feeling unfulfilled in everything.”

Gurcharan Das

Or take Gurcharan Das, head of worldwide strategy for Procter & Gamble’s health and beauty business. Back in the mid-1980s, Das made his mark by turning India into one of the world’s largest markets for Vicks Vaporub. The pivotal moment: Das worked some magic with India’s notorious bureaucracy, convincing it to classify Vicks as an all-natural herbal product. Having triumphed over the government bureaucrats, Das tripled the product’s retail outlets, built an efficient new factory to make it, and saw Vicks’ sales skyrocket.

In 1990, Das published his first novel, A Fine Family, a chronicle of an upper-class Indian household set in the context of the country’s tumultuous politics. The reviews were so positive that Indian television bought the rights to the book and announced plans to turn it into a 24-week, 24-part miniseries. For the past two years, however, the project has been stymied by, well, bureaucratic delays.

“I’m sure they will produce it,” Das says patiently from Cincinnati. “I already have my advance, and the project has a first-rate director. I’m not going to give up hope.”

Jeff Rulifson

And then there’s Jeff Rulifson, director of technology development for Sun Microsystems, and a man accustomed to working at high speed. He and his 35 researchers develop products that move information in nanoseconds. But Rulifson’s hybrid pursuit moves at a slower pace – a much slower pace. For instance, information packets take two months to get to him from Rendili tribespeople in Kenya.