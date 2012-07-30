Import Jeans, Export Values

It’s one of those “interesting- in- theory- but- impossible- in- practice” aspects of globalization: If you do business in 50 countries, whose ethical standards do you follow?

For Levi Strauss & Co., the San Francisco-based apparel company with more than 34,000 employees and $5.2 billion in sales, the question was more than hypothetical. In December 1991, NBC Nightly News aired a report accusing a Levi contractor in Saipan of forcing virtual slave conditions on its workers. For Levi, the world’s largest brand-name clothing manufacturer, it was a painful moment. After all, Levi had a history of doing the right thing: keeping its workers on during the tough times in the 1930s, integrating its factories in the 1960s, making AIDs a corporate cause in the 1980s.

Even before the NBC story broke, Levi had been drafting a program designed to provide an ethics code and performance guidelines for its overseas suppliers, called the Business Partner Terms of Engagement. According to Robert Dunn, vice president for corporate affairs, Levi had concluded that “it was not okay for us to provide benefits, safety, and healthy conditions for our own workers and then use contractors who would embarrass us.”

In the wake of the Saipan incident, Levi dispatched inspectors to audit Willie Tan, the island’s largest clothing contractor, using a 10-page Terms of Engagement questionnnaire.

At the end, the document required auditors to state if they believed that contractors “conduct their business consistent with a set of ethical values not inconsistent with those of Levi Strauss & Co.?” It was a test that Willie Tan failed. Levi canceled its contract; the US Labor Department conducted an investigation, which led to a $9 million settlement for damages and back wages against the contractor. In early 1992, Levi began to apply its audit worldwide.

Company teams spread out to investigate business practices as well as ethical, environmental, legal, health, and safety concerns in each of the 50 countries in which Levi did business. The first revelation was simply the scope of the company’s global reach. The second was the extent of the need for improvement: out of 700 contractors, roughly 140 needed some kind of upgrading, ranging from better ventilation and improved lighting to increased attention to safety conditions and better wages.