50 Reasons Why We Cannot Change

By Fast Company1 minute Read
  1. We’ve never done it before.
  2. Nobody else has ever done it.
  3. It has never been tried before.
  4. We tried it before.
  5. Another company/person tried it before.
  6. We’ve been doing it this way for 25 years.
  7. It won’t work in a small company.
  8. It won’t work in a large company.
  9. It won’t work in our company.
  10. Why change — it’s working OK.
  11. The boss will never buy it.
  12. It needs further investigation.
  13. Our competitors are not doing it.
  14. It’s too much trouble to change.
  15. Our company is different.
  16. The ad department says it can’t be done.
  17. Sales department says it can’t be done.
  18. The service department won’t like it.
  19. The janitor says it can’t be done.
  20. It can’t be done.
  21. We don’t have the money.
  22. We don’t have the personnel.
  23. We don’t have the equipment.
  24. The union will scream.
  25. It’s too visionary.
  26. You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.
  27. It’s too radical a change.
  28. It’s beyond my responsibility.
  29. It’s not my job.
  30. We don’t have the time.
  31. It will obsolete other procedures.
  32. Customers won’t buy it.
  33. It’s contrary to policy.
  34. It will increase overhead.
  35. The employees will never buy it.
  36. It’s not our problem.
  37. I don’t like it.
  38. You’re right, but ….
  39. We’re not ready for it.
  40. It needs more thought.
  41. Management won’t accept it.
  42. We can’t take the chance.
  43. We’d lose money on it.
  44. It takes too long to pay out.
  45. We’re doing all right as it is.
  46. It needs committee study.
  47. Competition won’t like it.
  48. It needs sleeping on.
  49. It won’t work in this department.
  50. It’s impossible.

E.F. Borish — Product Manager, Milwaukee Gear Company, Product Engineering Magazine

