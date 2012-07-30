50 Reasons Why We Cannot Change

- We’ve never done it before.
- Nobody else has ever done it.
- It has never been tried before.
- We tried it before.
- Another company/person tried it before.
- We’ve been doing it this way for 25 years.
- It won’t work in a small company.
- It won’t work in a large company.
- It won’t work in our company.
- Why change — it’s working OK.
- The boss will never buy it.
- It needs further investigation.
- Our competitors are not doing it.
- It’s too much trouble to change.
- Our company is different.
- The ad department says it can’t be done.
- Sales department says it can’t be done.
- The service department won’t like it.
- The janitor says it can’t be done.
- It can’t be done.
- We don’t have the money.
- We don’t have the personnel.
- We don’t have the equipment.
- The union will scream.
- It’s too visionary.
- You can’t teach an old dog new tricks.
- It’s too radical a change.
- It’s beyond my responsibility.
- It’s not my job.
- We don’t have the time.
- It will obsolete other procedures.
- Customers won’t buy it.
- It’s contrary to policy.
- It will increase overhead.
- The employees will never buy it.
- It’s not our problem.
- I don’t like it.
- You’re right, but ….
- We’re not ready for it.
- It needs more thought.
- Management won’t accept it.
- We can’t take the chance.
- We’d lose money on it.
- It takes too long to pay out.
- We’re doing all right as it is.
- It needs committee study.
- Competition won’t like it.
- It needs sleeping on.
- It won’t work in this department.
- It’s impossible.
E.F. Borish — Product Manager, Milwaukee Gear Company, Product Engineering Magazine