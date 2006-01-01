Other Recommended Reading

For several years, an 18-wheel, 27-stall Porta Potti, dubbed “Potty Palooza,” has been traveling the country, handing out tens of thousands of rolls of Charmin toilet paper. Why? Because someone at P&G realized that the 4,000 advertising messages that bombard Americans each and every day aren’t driving home the message. Looking for life after the 30-second ad? A veteran experiential marketer hits the road with hands-on marketing leaders Apple, Toyota, the U.S. Army, and many others in search of ad alternatives.

From Our Writers



The Wal-Mart Effect by Charles Fishman

Confessions of a Wall Street Analyst by Dan Reingold with Jennifer Reingold