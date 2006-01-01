Antiwar Games

Fast Company : Your first attempt to boot Milosevic failed. What worked the second time?

Marovic: The idea was to make politics sexy for the ordinary consumer, especially teenagers. We used a corporate approach to branding the revolution. Our symbol was a clenched fist, and we put it on T-shirts, umbrellas, mugs, all that stuff. That was essential to attracting attention.

FC: So in 2000, did Milosevic see all those umbrellas and just give up?

Marovic: No, he stole the election again. But we had prepared the second step: massive civil disobedience. After the election, we organized 10 days of strikes and roadblocks. Life came to a standstill. Finally, on October 5, we took over Parliament and Milosevic resigned.

FC: Cool! What happened then?

Marovic: We started getting calls from people who wanted help in their countries. The first was from the Republic of Georgia. Then the Ukrainians. I’m in contact now with people from around the world.

FC: Why do a game about this?