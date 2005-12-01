The Case for Fanaticism

“The Farm,” Bang & Olufsen’s headquarters in Struer, Denmark, seems like something lifted from a Stanley Kubrick dreamscape. Its smooth, clean lines of glass, metal, and dark stone rising out of the weathered fields suggest a futuristic utopia emerging from a hopelessly arcane terrestrial existence.

It’s the perfect backdrop for Bang & Olufsen’s line of visually stunning, supremely distinctive products. It unveils only four or five each year, like an $18,000 pair of speakers and a $19,000 42-inch brushed-aluminum plasma television so striking that customers joke they prefer to watch it when it’s off.

For 80 years, groundbreaking aesthetics coupled with sci-fi features, such as a CD player that opens with the wave of a hand, or self-equalizing speakers, have given B&O products a magical quality that transcends the stylistic comings and goings of competitors. In the eyes of B&O’s brain trust, making that happen boils down to a shocking, and shockingly simple, strategy: Design always wins.

“Personally, I have no influence on design,” says B&O CEO Torben Ballegaard Sorensen, an always smiling, somehow exquisitely tan, square-jawed Dane. In other words, Sorensen, despite his business acumen (or because of it), serves as little more than a steward whose task it is to ensure that B&O’s design process continues unfettered, as it has since the 1960s. Sorensen runs the company’s operations, but he hands over control of product development and design to one superdominant personality–a freelance designer, no less.

It’s a business model that wouldn’t work for most companies, even companies that embrace great design. Consider what happened in December 2003, when Sorensen asked that an inch be added to the depth of the BeoVision MX 8000 TV. He wanted to incorporate electronics that would make the set compatible with HDTV standards–a simple enhancement that would have extended its life and preserved its $10 million-a-year cash flow.

Bang & Olufsen’s chief designer, David Lewis, cried foul. The alteration would have been an affront, Lewis says now, to one of the elementary principles of design: “Sometimes, it’s what’s not there that really counts.” That is, truly elegant design incorporates top-notch functionality into a simple, uncluttered form.

“I had to negotiate with [Lewis] for three weeks over this one inch,” Sorensen says merrily. “Finally, I told him, ‘We’re only talking $10 million. Forget about it.’ ”