I’d Give an Eyetooth . . .

Comfort Over-the-ear design can get irritating, especially with glasses.

Sound Quality

You’ll hear loud and clear; the person on the other end may struggle if you’re in a loud spot.

Talk Time/Charging Options

Seven hours of talk time, and you can charge it via your notebook.

Geek Factor

You’re spared the big wraparound mouthpiece that makes you look like a drive-thru worker. Still, you wouldn’t look out of place at a comic-book convention.

Grade B



Plantronics Discovery 640

$149.95



Comfort

Light enough that you’ll forget it’s in your ear.

Sound Quality

Slightly better for your talking partner than the Jabra, but still best to avoid using outside.

Talk Time/Charging Options

Fifteen hours of talk time, plus adapters so you can charge it with the same plug as your cell phone.