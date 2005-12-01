Creative Confinement

My guide slows the Jeep to a halt as Alice Sebold, author of The Lovely Bones, tiptoes into the weeds after a flock of wild turkeys. The turkeys eye her warily. Sebold eyes the Jeep. Pausing just long enough for the birds to make their way across the dirt road, the Jeep accelerates and plunges on through the New Hampshire countryside. And I’m left with the distinct impression that we’ve interrupted something.

I’ve taken up temporary residence at the MacDowell Colony, whose wooded 450 acres have, for nearly a century, offered creative refuge to the likes of Thornton Wilder, Leonard Bernstein, and Alice Walker. All told, some 5,500 artists have made their way to this corner of rural New England–basically, like Sebold with her turkeys, to be left alone. But also for something more.

How do organizations foster creativity? It’s a vital question in business and elsewhere. At more than 250 colonies in the United States supporting 12,000 artists a year, the answer is fairly simple: Let people interact with other artists from different disciplines, and they’ll pick up new ideas. Give them space and time to work, free from the distractions of daily life, and their productivity will soar.

MacDowell has worked this formula with particular success. Since 1907, its alumni have won more than 65 Pulitzers, 12 MacArthur Foundation “genius awards” and, it claims, “scores” of Academy Awards, Grammys, Guggenheims, and National Book Awards. Composer Aaron Copland was a fellow, as were historian Barbara Tuchman and painter Milton Avery. Recent residents have included Jeffrey Eugenides (The Virgin Suicides) and Michael Chabon, who worked on his Pulitzer Prize-winning The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay while holed up in the Heyward studio.

MacDowell’s fellows spend weeks or months in one of 32 spartan studios scattered throughout the woods–each one centered around one large room and outfitted with a thin rug, a desk, a chair, a fireplace, and perhaps a bulletin board (and on request, with a piano, sculpting tools, or other gear). Most artists sleep in central dormitories and take breakfast and dinner in the main hall, where tables come alive with conversation. Lunch, by contrast, arrives silently around noon in a basket at the door, so as not to interrupt artists at work. Says resident director David Macy: “Everything we do signals respect for the creative process.”

That ethos has guided the colony for nearly a century. Its founder, composer Edward MacDowell, retreated to this spot near Peterborough during the summer from his teaching post at Columbia University to write new scores. When the 18th-century barn he had retrofitted as a summer home became too busy, his wife, Marie, had a one-room cabin built farther out in the forest, where he could work in peace. Edward enjoyed the solitude so much that he and Marie began opening up their land to other artists. Today, roughly 1,500 artists a year apply for the colony’s 250 annual slots.

Solitude is, of course, just part of MacDowell’s appeal. Anyone who has tried turning off the phone and shutting his office door knows he can’t just plug his ears and wait for genius to come bubbling up. “Anybody can go rent a cabin and be a hermit,” says photographer Rachel Sussman. “But here you see other artists at breakfast and dinner, and you get familiar with different creative processes.” Sussman says the creative climate at MacDowell, where artists often hold evening “open studios”–showing, discussing, and critiquing one another’s work–drives her thinking in new directions.