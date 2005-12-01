Is Print Doomed?

John Griffin



President of the National Geographic Society’s magazine group.

Resolved: Print is dead.



Jarvis: Print is not dead. Print is where words go to die.

Too many of the ideas trapped on pages end up, at best, in unused archives or, at worst, in recyclers’ pulp, when they should be online–searchable, linkable, part of the conversation. In this new world, the medium is meaningless. Media define themselves by the pipes that feed them, but the public does not; we want what we want when, where, and how we want it. The wise media company will be there with us; the stubborn will die.

Look at the hoo-ha it took to create this page [in the magazine]: lots of photo and editorial tsuris, and for what? Is our conversation better for being on this slick paper? No, it’s not, because only two of us are in it when we know that the collective wisdom of the people holding this page is greater than our own. Paper is too one-way for this two-way world.

Griffin: Actually, print is where words go to live. The Internet is wonderful when you already know what you’re interested in. But there is tremendous value in passionate, knowledgeable editors (like ours) who can assign stories and photographs with budgets to do them better than any individual can.

Print is the perfect introduction to an informed debate and to the deep resources of the Web. The words and pictures in print or on a magazine’s Web site become the basis for searching, linking, talking, and ranting for those with the time or inclination to do so. The Web is the friend of print, not its killer.