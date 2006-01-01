Is Offshoring Good?

Ashok Soota



Marcus Courtney



Resolved: Offshoring is good for America.



Soota: Globalization and technology enable every nation to sell globally and source globally. This is not without transitional pain. The pain is equal for a small retailer in India edged out by a global giant and an American whose programming job may go to Bangalore.

But no nation is as well-equipped to take advantage of the emergent phenomena as the United States, because it is a champion of free markets and has a large immigrant workforce with global connections. And Americans are by nature more adaptive, a strength that provides timeless resilience.

Courtney: But there are consequences for that shift. The drivers of the global economy are focused on lowering wages and benefits of U.S. employees. Our high-tech industry has seen little job growth in the more than four years since the recession. If outsourcing is so great, why aren’t more jobs being created?

Offshore outsourcing weakens our technological competitiveness. Moving work overseas only to reimport the resulting products and services just increases our trade- and balance-of-accounts deficit. And by the way, tech workers in India are not immune to these forces. More and more Indian companies will offshore their work to gain additional competitive advantage.

Soota: I disagree. The drivers of the global economy are focused on two things: selling to and servicing the global customer, and reducing the total cost of business. One part of that may be wages–and if so, it is not a one-country issue. As you rightly point out, Indians will be affected, too, if their pay is disproportionate to the value they add.