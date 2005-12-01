Profiles of the Baby Pixars

CEO Larry Kasanoff created the Mortal Kombat franchise and produced True Lies. He’s also behind many of the world’s 3-D theme-park attractions, TV commercials, and special effects produced for studio pictures.

Coming Up: Foodfight!, with the voices of Eva Longoria, Charlie Sheen, and Hilary and Haylie Duff (fall 2006), features an animated grocery-store riot with more than 15,000 characters. Also, the third installment of Mortal Kombat (no release date set) and a new animated television series for MTV Networks/Logo.

$$$$: Kasanoff has never produced an unprofitable film.

Tech: Uses an IBM-powered, Linux-based virtual “e-studio” to network a shifting global animation crew.

“Animation is the only part of film production where quality is going up while costs are going down.” –Larry Kasanoff

Vanguard

Founder John Williams produced Shrek and Shrek 2 for DreamWorks.

Coming up: Happily N’Ever After (fall 2006), voiced by Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Freddie Prinze Jr. Also in development: Space Chimps (2007) and Ribbit (2008).