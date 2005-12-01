Other Recommended Reading

Guidebook



Spark by John Winsor

If cocreation–letting customers in on the product development process–is such a great idea, how come all the books about it are written by one person? Former magazine editor John Winsor gives up the mike to 16 cocreation trailblazers, creative directors, CEOs, and product developers from customer-curious companies such as Lego, Herman Miller, and Miller Brewing. A workbook in the truest sense, each chapter features an open notes section as well as resources for further study.