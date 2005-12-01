24-hour CEO People

It ain’t easy keeping up with Bob Nardelli. That was one of the most important lessons I learned as I spent a few days shadowing Home Depot’s CEO and chairman (“Bob Nardelli is Watching“). We didn’t take any trains, but there were definitely planes and automobiles as we motored from a rubber-chicken lunch to a bad-news urban park in Washington, then jetted to a dinner back at the office in Atlanta, all in about three hours. The pace didn’t slow down much in the days that followed, and Nardelli never wavered, although I did. Unlike writers, who get to spend at least part of their jobs hunkered down in their messy warrens with no one to bug them but the occasional pesky editor, CEOs are on 100% of the time, 24-7. Nardelli, for his part, seems to thrive on the speed of change. When people resist, he likes to say he’ll call rival Lowe’s and ask them if they could slow down for just a little bit.