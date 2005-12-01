Masters of Disaster

When Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, the devastation didn’t surprise the people at Wall to Wall, a British television production company. Months before, they’d created Oil Storm, a docudrama depicting an oil crisis sparked by–yes–a hurricane striking Louisiana. It’s one of a series of Wall to Wall disaster films that use fake news footage and expert interviews to achieve the look and feel of a Frontline documentary. “We do a huge amount of research and journalism to build these scenarios,” says executive producer Leanne Klein. Here’s a look at these cinematic cataclysms.

Oil Storm



First aired: FX, June 2005

Plotline: On Labor Day 2005, Hurricane Julia hits New Orleans, disrupting oil supplies. As Saudi Arabia boosts production to help the United States, it’s hit by terrorist attacks. Gas reaches $8 a gallon, pumps run dry, and thousands of Americans die due to heating-oil shortages the following winter.

Killer quote: “How did this happen? Why did we decide to give oil such power over our lives?”

Nightmare index: Katrina proved the producers’ prescience, but it also showed how many dominoes would have to fall to turn rising fuel prices into a true crisis.

Smallpox 2002: Silent Weapon



First aired: BBC2, February 2002

Plotline: On April 1, 2002, a terrorist who has infected himself with smallpox stolen from a Russian lab wanders the streets and subways of New York. The disease spreads rapidly, and within months it has become a global pandemic that kills 60 million people.