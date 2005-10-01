Profitable Player Runner-up: Best Buy

When Brad Anderson took over as CEO of Best Buy from founder Dick Schulze in the summer of 2002, he inherited a company at the top of its game: Despite the slowing economy, the consumer-electronics retailer had reported four straight quarters of healthy double-digit earnings growth. So it’s no wonder the board frowned when Anderson approached it about spending $50 million to begin his “customer centricity” strategy, which would evolve into a companywide focus on developing employees into more customer-oriented leaders, and a transformation of Best Buy’s more than 650 stores. Each outlet would serve one or two customer segments, such as home-theater buffs (code-named Barrys) or busy suburban moms (nicknamed Jills), who frequent the store most often.