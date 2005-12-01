Long Time Coming

1.Instead of cluttering up the Navigator 3000’s ($595) exterior with lots of buttons, touch-screen technology lets you access its features. Track up to five time zones of your choice by pressing on the watch’s sapphire crystal face.

2.If you want to get really local, the watch can also switch to any of six different languages, including Spanish and Italian.

3.Other travel-friendly features include a calendar, chronograph, timer, and two alarms–handy for those who need to wake up early on one side of the world, fly halfway around it, then repeat.