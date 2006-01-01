Here’s My Card…

CEO IQ’s rCard
about $25.00
What if your business card could hold every project you’ve ever done instead of just contact info? The rCard has a video screen, 1 GB capacity, and will sell for about $25. It’s available initially for corporate customers in January (think turbocharged press kit); CEO IQ, its manufacturer, plans a retail version for early April.
- A USB port allows users to recharge the card and upload and download data.
- About the size of 10 business cards stacked together, and durable enough to stuff in your wallet–just not many of them, frankly.
- A five-button pad lets you navigate the contents of the card.
- The waferlike battery keeps the rCard humming for about 200 viewings, or four hours of continuous use.