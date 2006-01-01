advertisement
Here’s My Card…

By Michael A. Prospero1 minute Read

CEO IQ’s rCard

about $25.00

What if your business card could hold every project you’ve ever done instead of just contact info? The rCard has a video screen, 1 GB capacity, and will sell for about $25. It’s available initially for corporate customers in January (think turbocharged press kit); CEO IQ, its manufacturer, plans a retail version for early April.

  • A USB port allows users to recharge the card and upload and download data.

  • About the size of 10 business cards stacked together, and durable enough to stuff in your wallet–just not many of them, frankly.

  • A five-button pad lets you navigate the contents of the card.

  • The waferlike battery keeps the rCard humming for about 200 viewings, or four hours of continuous use.
