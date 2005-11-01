The FLY

The first pen-based computer aimed at kids–though its design is oddly bulky and bland. Writing on “dot-enabled” paper, the FLY announces written words aloud, translates them into Spanish, and plays games and music.

The sell: LeapFrog hired 50 tweens to help design and develop the FLY. It launched a dedicated Web site in July 2005, attracting 2 million visitors as of this past September. Then it splashed print ads on 8 million Mead notebooks and 150 million milk cartons in schools, in addition to TV spots and a four-page dot-enabled spread in the November/December issue of Disney Adventures magazine that lets FLY penholders interact with the ad.

Expert take: “This is a neat product, and it has a lot of versatility,” says Chris Byrne, who covers the toy industry via his Web site, TheToyGuy.com. “But I’m not convinced it’s a toy, especially at the $100 price tag.”

Lowdown: Cool, but not as fun as a box of crayons.

Twinkle Lights Cinderella Doll

Hooray! Disney’s Cinderella turns 55 this year. To celebrate, Mattel brings us a doll (really, a Barbie snatching Cindy’s look) whose dress and faux-glass slippers light up in time to dreamy harp chords.