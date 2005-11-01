Michael L. Eskew Chairman and CEO, UPS Inc.

I have never forgotten my time delivering packages. That experience was absolutely invaluable. In every decision we make, we have to think, “How would the driver do this? What would the customer think about that?”

Employees need to feel important because they all are. In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, our immediate focus was on our people–finding the more than 2,200 people working in 22 buildings across the region. We offered support through interest-free loans, extending benefits, and eliminating out-of-network health-care charges. Then we found ways to put them to work at new locations–on either a temporary or permanent basis.

There really is no limit to what people can do when they work together. I see it all the time. Fifty-three UPS sites lost their primary data networks after Katrina, and 31 lost backup networks. In some cases, we reconfigured routers so data could be transmitted via our private voice network. In a few areas, DSL or cable modems were brought in. And a few employees saved package data to CDs, drove them to a neighboring facility that had network access, and transmitted to our data centers.

If you don’t make a few mistakes, you really haven’t pushed hard enough. When we were moving into the air business, American Airlines was selling six 747s for $25 million each, but you had to take all six. I knew where we could use four. But it was either six or nothing. I said, “We’ll take them.” I couldn’t sleep for a week, thinking I had ruined the company. But we filled up not only those six, but 280 others. We found a way to grow this business and take us around the world.

I don’t dwell on disappointments. I’ve had thousands of them. You live with them for a while and then move on.

We look for people who can energize and relate to people. Even if you’re a midlevel IT manager, it boils down to people. All IT managers can write code. They understand architecture and inputs and outputs. The real question is, Can they solve problems? Most of the time, that requires interactions with people.