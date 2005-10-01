High-Tech Runner-up: Panera Bread

Which company claims to host to the largest free public Wi-Fi network in the country? It’s not Starbucks, whose T-Mobile HotSpots aren’t free. Rather, it’s Panera Bread, the chain of “bakery-cafés” that’s famous for its artisanal breads and cozy hangouts. Despite pushback from both internal and external naysayers, Panera chairman and CEO Ron Shaich began pressing heavily for free wireless back in 2003; today, more than 700 of the chain’s 800 outlets have the service. “It really came from an understanding that we’re in the business of building relationships and trust with our customers,” says Shaich. Charging for Wi-Fi, he says, would be like “charging for bathrooms.”