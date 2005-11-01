Voice Over Wi-Fi

Cities such as Philadelphia and Portland, Oregon, are blanketing their burgs with Wi-Fi. Austin, Baltimore, London, and Rome, among others, have large, free hot spots. Because Wi-Fi access points are cheaper and smaller than cell towers, a phone that operates over Wi-Fi could have fewer dead spots than cellular networks and be easier to use overseas (see Cell-Phone Confidential). Vonage’s Wi-Fi-powered handset ($50 after rebate; service plans start at $14.99 a month for 500 anytime minutes) isn’t perfect: Reception was spotty in places. Overall, though, sound quality was as good as a regular cell phone’s, and you’ll be amazed at how many open networks there are. As more areas add Wi-Fi, it could beat fuming at Verizon.