Circle of Life

There’s no better way to gauge the state of unease in today’s workforce than typing “What should I do with my life?” into a search engine. The first thing you notice is that companies have bought those keywords and have ads promising panaceas. The next thing you see is that the number-one search result is the Fast Company cover story that appeared in January 2003.

Po Bronson’s article, excerpted from his book What Should I Do With My Life?, posits that the answer to that metaphysical question lies in finding meaning in work and life, then deciding what values are essential in the latter and making sure they’re in sync with the former. “The choice,” Bronson wrote, “isn’t about a career search so much as an identity quest.”

A recent Gallup poll found that 55% of U.S. employees are not engaged at work, so it’s no surprise that more than two years after its publication, readers were still adding comments to our Web site about Bronson’s story and its personal impact. And it isn’t a phenomenon limited to the past few years. Job satisfaction has steadily declined from nearly 60% in 1995, the beginning of the Internet boom, to 50% in 2004. As the Beatles have said, money can’t buy you love.

Perhaps for this reason, What Should I Do With My Life? resonated far beyond the Fast Company community. The book stayed on the New York Times best-seller list for more than a year, even hitting number one for a week. And in perhaps the ultimate validation, Starbucks chose a Bronson quote this year to put on half a million of its coffee cups–“Failure’s hard, but success is far more dangerous. If you’re successful at the wrong thing, the mix of praise and money and opportunity can lock you in forever.”

Almost as surprising as the book’s reach were those who misinterpreted it, Bronson says–especially those who reacted negatively to what they saw as a mushy follow-your-dreams exercise. “In times of economic hardship,” one letter to FC read, “it is cliché to comment on how people ‘find themselves’ in less fancy careers.”

Bronson replies: “There’s this misperception that you’re supposed to be looking for these frictionless environments. All jobs have work that you’ll hate to do. Therefore, find something that you believe in so much that you’ll be able to put up with [it].”

That, in effect, is the true lesson of What Should I Do With My Life? Finding meaning in work is about finding some aspect of a less-than-perfect situation–even just one–that resonates the strongest, and amplifying it. “Everybody has a few aspects of their job that they don’t necessarily love,” says Jennifer Sullivan, a spokesperson for CareerBuilder.com. “But when you know that you’re contributing to something, it is rewarding.”