Susan Whiting

President and CEO, Nielsen Media Research



All I knew was that I wanted an interesting job in a creative industry. And I wanted to travel. I graduated from Denison with a degree in economics and wanted to return to Chicago, where I’m from. Nielsen had an opening in their management-training program. I knew this was the right company from the moment I got here.

In a weird way, being CEO is a lot like being in a management-training program. That’s where I started off 27 years ago. Both jobs require you to take a very broad view of the company. And both are great for anyone who is naturally curious and likes to travel. I’ve come full circle.

People say television is going away. They’re wrong. For the first time ever, households are watching more than eight hours a day. And even though the average home has 100 channels, people only watch 14 or 15 of them. The tricky thing is that people aren’t watching the same 14 or 15 channels.

The question everyone wants to know, of course, is what’s going to happen to the commercial. We just don’t know yet. TiVo, DVRs–they are definitely having an impact on viewing habits. All we can say for sure is that people with this technology watch way more TV than anybody else.

The only thing about the future of programming that you can count on for sure is that good actors and a compelling story line will still be important, regardless of whatever else changes.

My favorite part of the CEO job is mentoring younger people. It’s important to nurture them because one day they’ll be running the company. But I also get something out of it, too. I love to learn about how they see the business. It gives you a great perspective as a leader.