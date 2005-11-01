60 Seconds with Bill Joy

Bill Joy, 51, has played Silicon Valley’s intellectual bad boy ever since he helped create Sun Microsystems in 1982. Brilliant, sometimes churlish, and mostly right, he’s now a partner at venture-capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. Joy told Fast Company where he’s placing his bets.

Fast Company: How has the environment for startups changed in Silicon Valley since you cofounded Sun?

Joy: The breadth and depth of technical expertise has increased dramatically. There’s nowhere comparable at this moment. The number of things you can get made overnight, the ability to call on people in different disciplines to help you. It’s possible to get things done incredibly quickly, get your problems solved, get answers, and build teams to do really difficult things.

FC: More so than in, say, Bangalore or Shanghai?

Joy: We have companies with employees in both those locations. But if they’re going to solve the really difficult problems, the Valley is the strong preference. To break out of patterns and make whole new markets, you need the best coaches and the best mentors and the best staff. You want to be able to bring in a great network of people. The infrastructure of the Valley gives it a strong geographic advantage.

FC: You’re interested in investing in energy companies. Will an energy startup become the next Netscape or Google?

Joy: I don’t think there will be one energy company that’s as significant as a Netscape. [But] there may be more than a couple as significant as Google. There’s an enormous opportunity for new ventures in the energy field based on new science and new technology. Beyond energy, nanoscale engineering and new chemistry, physics, and biology offer the opportunity to invent new materials we haven’t seen before that can do amazing things.