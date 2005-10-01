Listener Runner-up: Intuit

The maker of the popular Quicken, QuickBooks, and TurboTax software, Intuit began using ethnographic research way back when most software engineers thought of anthropology as a class they had to take in college. In 1989, Intuit launched its “follow me home” program, which embedded engineers in customers’ homes, listening to their needs in a natural setting. Today, other software makers may do similar research, but Intuit is expanding both how it’s applying the methodology–last year, the company began having software VPs and product engineers sit at call-center employees’ desks to figure out how to improve their ability to help customers–and who knows how to do it.