The Future’s So Bright

“On demand is the future of software for many years to come, and we are building it on Linux.”
Charles Phillips, Oracle president, August 9, 2005
“Meta-search is the future of online travel, and Kayak.com has emerged as the top site in the space.”
Steve Hafner, CEO and cofounder of Kayak.com, August 16, 2005
“The iBra is truly a giant step into the future of comfort and is a result of what happens when technology finally understands a woman.”
Liz Smith, director of retail services for Wacoal, August 2, 2005
“We believe subscription will be the digital-music business model of the future, and Napster Japan will expedite our entry into the digital-music industry under the name of the most powerful and universally recognized brand in the business.”
Hiroyuki Fushitani, Tower Records Japan’s CEO, August 3, 2005
“Radio-frequency technology is the way of the future in payments, and we are pleased to be first to introduce our customers to MasterCard PayPass debit cards, which utilize this technology.”
Carl Stauffeneger, SVP of product management for KeyBank consumer-product development, August 4, 2005
“With its leading content and technology expertise, Sony Online Entertainment’s involvement further demonstrates the importance of video-game advertising to the future of the game industry.”
Mitch Davis, CEO of Massive Inc., a video-game network, August 8, 2005