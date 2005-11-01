Global Fast Cities

Cornerstones: The combination of reduced corporate taxes, affordable housing, proximity to the European mainland, and a tech-savvy, English-speaking workforce made Ireland’s capital city a convenient European base for Dell, Intel, and other blue-chip companies. With a pub on nearly every corner, Dublin has no shortage of “third places,” hangouts where newcomers can build their networks over a pint of stout.

Caveats: Dublin’s immigration and tolerance scores are lagging compared with other creative centers.

Poster child: Bono. The U2 star and advocate has inspired a music scene in the Temple Bar neighborhood. Look for him and the Edge at the Octagon Bar in the Clarence, a trendy hotel they own.

Helsinki, Finland

Cornerstones: Clean, design-conscious, unpretentious, and safer than most American cities. Located on the Baltic Sea, Helsinki is surrounded by water on three sides and ringed by an archipelago. In the summer, the harbor fills with boats. In winter, it ices over, becoming an exotic dreamscape.

Caveats: Finland scores in the top 10 on Florida’s tolerance measures, but that open-mindedness has yet to translate into a more diverse population. Its proportion of foreign-born residents is 2.5%, even lower than Ireland’s (10%).

Poster child: Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, the new CEO of Nokia. The world’s largest cell-phone maker generates $39 billion in annual revenue and helps make Helsinki one of Europe’s new high-tech centers.

Montreal, Quebec

Cornerstones: Multicultural, tolerant, hip, and tech-oriented, it features both Old World European charm and modern high-rises. Among international cities, Montreal boasts the fifth-largest creative-class workforce. Overall job growth ranks in the top five among North American cities. Film production is flourishing: Montreal has more set and sound-stage space than any city in North America.