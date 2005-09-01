September 12
Mickey Mao makes his debut at Hong Kong Disneyland, the $3.5 billion
theme park already maligned by environmentalists for its politically
incorrect shark’s-fin soup. But no worries: 57% of the bill is being
footed by Chinese taxpayers who hope to reap a windfall from the
expected 5.6 million tourists each year. Takes some sting out of
outsourcing, no? (www.hongkongdisneyland.com/eng)
September 15
Part revival meeting, part cerebral playground, the biennial AIGA Design
Conference at Boston’s Hynes Convention Center will be anything but a
PowerPoint parade. Musicians, geneticists, performance artists, and
environmentalists will be on hand to inspire fresh thinking. The Design
Legends Gala? Black tie, natch. (designconference.aiga.org)
September 26
All the unstarving artists trapped in lucrative ad-agency gigs flash
their real talents during NYC’s Advertising Week. See Donny Deutsch
types doing their best David Bowie riffs at Fluid Battle of the Ad Bands
III at the Supper Club. The ad-palooza wouldn’t be complete without
Texas Hold ’em at the Friars Club. (www.advertisingweek.com)
September 28
By now, M. Diddy — the diva formerly known as Martha Stewart — has made her
reality-show debut on NBC’s new The Apprentice: Martha Stewart. Swapping
her shackles for a spatula, Martha, we imagine, will trump
you-know-who’s ratings. But hey, when does Bernie Ebbers get his reality
show? (www.nbc.com)
